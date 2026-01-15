County commissioners plan more township meetings

Jackson County residents in nine townships are invited to attend a special meeting with the Jackson County Commissioners at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at the Memorial Hall in the Jackson County Courthouse to discuss road maintenance and the formation of township-level advisory committees.

The meeting is open to residents of Netawaka, Straight Creek, Whiting, Liberty, Jefferson, Soldier, Grant, Garfield and Franklin townships.

The commissioners have already held two special meetings with residents of Banner and Adrian townships to discuss road issues and establish advisory committees.

At a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, Commission Chairman Mark Pruett suggested meeting with multiple townships at once to speed up the process of hearing concerns from all areas of the county.

Chairman Pruett proposed dividing the remaining townships into groups, such as north and south or east and west, rather than meeting with one township at a time.

A separate meeting for residents of Douglas, Washington, Lincoln and Cedar townships will be scheduled at a later date.

Once advisory boards are established, commissioners said they hope to meet with each group quarterly to help prioritize road issues within each township.

In other business at the meeting, the commission learned from Pruett that he’s been asked by residents if the county is doing anything for the upcoming World Cup.

Six World Cup matches will be held this summer at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and one of the team base camps will be Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.

Pruett said he would like to meet with the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson County Tourism Council to discuss tourism efforts in the county during the World Cup.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Jan. 7, 2026” under “E-Editions.”