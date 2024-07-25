County commission receives mid-year road report

A total of 64 miles of county roads have been rocked, so far, this year, as well as an additional 43 miles that have been repaired or patched, according to information provided at a recent Jackson County Commission meeting.

Linda Jackson, road supervisor, presented a mid-year report for the commissioners to review.

Funds for the road rock have come from the road and bridge department’s yearly rock budget.

“We haven’t use any of the special sales tax monies for the rock,” Jackson said.

Commissioner Keith Kelly said he was impressed that the department has been able to rock 64 miles in the past six months with about 30 employees.

“For the kind of weather we’ve had, that’s not bad at all,” said Scott Kieffaber, public works director.

It was also reported that 22 tubes have been replaced, so far, this year by the road and bridge department. A total of 27 areas with “major washouts” along roads and bridges have also been addressed.

The road and bridge department has received 458 total calls or emails with road concerns since January, and Jackson said that 313 of the issues have been addressed.

Commissioner Kelly said that some of the remaining issues on the list are “not quick fixes.”

County residents with road issues are asked to call the Jackson County Road and Bridge Office at (785) 364-3519.