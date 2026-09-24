County commission OKs budget with lower mill rate than proposed

On a 3-0 vote, the Jackson County Commissioners approved the 2027 county budget on Monday using a mill rate lower than the one published earlier this month.

The 2027 budget will be funded by 71.553 mills, which is 1.136 mills more than the 70.417 mills used to fund the current budget.

The commissioners originally proposed 72.012 mills to fund the 2027 budget.

A budget hearing was held during Monday’s meeting, and no public comments were made.

The proposed tax rate is expected to generate $11,989,290 in local taxes next year, which is $542,146 more than the $11,447,144 collected this year.

The county’s maximum budget authority for the proposed budget has been set at $23,698,288.

Also during the meeting, the commission addressed a rumor that the commission has directed members of the Jackson County Planning Commission to finish draft commercial solar regulations this month.

“That is completely false,” Commissioner Keith Kelly said.

Kelly said he did have a conversation with Jonathan Wimer, who chairs the planning commission, two months ago after several constituents had asked him about the status of the regulations.

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