County commission looking at possible staff reductions

The Jackson County Commissioners discussed possible staff reductions with two department heads Monday as they continue preparing the county’s 2027 budget amid financial constraints.

During Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, commissioners met separately with Road and Bridge Superintendent Joe Gardner and County Appraiser Kate Immenschuh to discuss whether staffing reductions could be made within their departments.

Commissioner Keith Kelly asked Gardner to identify one or two positions that could potentially be eliminated, although commissioners indicated road grader operator positions would not be considered.

“We need to start having those conversations,” Kelly said.

Commissioners also discussed reducing positions through attrition if an employee retires. Kelly told Gardner the commissioners have discussed offering a bonus or severance package to an employee who chooses to retire at the end of the year. The county would then leave the position unfilled.

The commission also discussed possible reductions in the county’s dust control program.

Kelly asked Gardner for his opinion on skipping dust control applications next year, which he said could save $200,000 that could instead be used for road rock. Kelly also raised the possibility of reducing the program by half.

“We’d continue to apply dust control paid for by homeowners and businesses if they’d reimburse the county,” Kelly said.

Gardner said the county could likely go one year without applying dust control.

Kelly said single-coverage health insurance policyholders will likely be required to contribute more toward their insurance costs in 2027. While the county has not yet received final insurance figures, officials expect an increase of more than 20 percent.

“There aren’t easy decisions,” Kelly said.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “June 24, 2026” under “E-Editions.”