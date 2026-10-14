County commission looking at hiring energy consultant

The Jackson County Commission is considering hiring an energy consultant to review proposed commercial solar regulations and help commissioners navigate potential negotiations over the Jeffrey Solar Project proposed near Delia.

Commissioners met Monday with Oleg Alba, founder of Wichita-based AcreStrong, to discuss how he could assist the county as it finalizes regulations and evaluates the proposed solar project. Commissioners emphasized that they are also considering other consulting firms before making a decision.

Members of the Jackson County Planning Commission are finalizing draft commercial solar regulations. Commissioner Keith Kelly suggested the county consider hiring a consultant to help review the regulations and guide commissioners through the next phase of the process.

“At this point, we have not voted on regulations. But I do think there would be some advantage of having somebody at this stage to be able to look at these and make some suggestions,” Kelly said.

NextEra Energy Resources is proposing the Jeffrey Solar Project near Delia. According to the project website, the project would include photovoltaic solar arrays capable of generating up to 500 megawatts of electricity.

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