County Commission contributes to Thoughtful Giving Day

The Jackson County Commissioners have allocated $1,500 in special county alcohol tax funds to the Jackson County Ministerial Alliance Christmas Bureau as organizers of the event prepare for this weekend’s “Thoughtful Giving Day.”

Joyce Immenschuh, secretary for the JCMA, requested county funds to help support the Christmas Bureau event on Dec. 13 at the First Baptist Church. The event provides free essential items, food and gifts for those who meet income requirements.

“This is for those who probably otherwise might not have a Christmas,” Immenschuh said.

A total of 107 families, along with 71 seniors and disabled adults were served last year, it was reported.

The commissioners donated $1,500 in county funds to the event last year, and, on a 2-0 vote, agreed to do the same this year. Commissioner Keith Kelly was absent from the meeting.

Immenschuh asked the that donation check be dated Nov. 8, 9 or 10 so that the contribution could be included in the Jackson County Community Foundation’s fourth-annual “Thoughtful Giving Day” set for Sunday.

Donations received by organizations this Friday, Saturday and Sunday could be close to doubled during the event with matching funds, it was reported.

The “walk-in” donation event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. that day at Holton Community Theatre, 401 New Jersey Ave. in Holton, and hors d’oeuvre will served. All donations that day will be “matched” with special funds donated by families and organizations.

During the event, each non-profit organization will have a table set up and volunteers will be present to share information about their services.

One hundred percent of each donation made to a non-profit organization will go directly to the non-profit’s fund through JCCF.

