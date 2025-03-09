County adds 157 residents from 2023 to 2024: report
Jackson County and all nine of its incorporated cities are growing, according to data released recently by the Kansas Division of Budget — and although six of the county’s cities added only one person from 2023 to 2024, it’s enough to show an upward trend in the over the year.
The Kansas Division of Budget issued its annual report on populations of the state’s counties, cities and townships this past July 1. Data in the report is used to determine the amount of state governmental assistance provided annually to local government units, it has been reported.
According to the most recent data, the county added 157 residents in all over the reporting period, growing from 13,368 residents in 2023 to 13,525 in 2024, an increase of 1.2 percent. That’s also an increase of 2.2 percent, or 293 residents, over the county’s population of 13,232 as listed in the 2020 federal census.
Holton saw a sizable increase in terms of numbers in its population, according to the state’s annual report, which listed the city’s population of 3,382 in 2023 growing by 40 residents to 3,422 in 2024, up 1.2 percent. Last year’s report saw the city’s 2023 population growing by nine, or 0.3 percent.
The largest population increase, percentage-wise, in the county from 2023 to 2024 occurred in Denison, where a 2.1-percent population growth was noted as the city grew by three residents from 144 in 2023 to 147 in 2024.
Of the remaining cities in the county, only Mayetta grew by more than one from year to year, as the city’s population of 355 in 2023 grew to 359 in 2024, an increase of four residents, or 1.1 percent. Circleville, Delia, Hoyt, Netawaka, Soldier and Whiting each added one resident from year to year, according to the report.
For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Aug. 27, 2025” under “E-Editions.”