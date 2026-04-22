Construction manager hired for Jackson Heights expansion work

A Manhattan firm has been hired as “construction manager at-risk” for the construction of two building extensions at Jackson Heights.

During the USD 335 Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, the board voted to approve BHS Construction as the “construction manager at-risk” — a manager acting as a consultant during design and taking on the risk of delivering the project within a guaranteed maximum price — for the building extension project, which will add classroom space at the elementary and middle/high school buildings.

BHS, represented at Monday’s meeting by project executive Fernando Velilla, thanked the board for choosing the firm, with Velilla noting that the firm will work with David Heit of Civium Architects, the Topeka firm that has been working with the Jackson Heights district on plans for the building extensions, on bringing the plans to fruition.

Velilla and Heit also agreed to meet with the board on Tuesday, April 21, to discuss any updates to the construction plans and “make sure we’re all on the same page,” as Heit said.

BHS was one of four construction firms selected as candidates for the “construction manager at-risk” position on the extension project, the cost of which will be covered by a $5 million bond issue approved by district voters this past November.

Prior to the board’s March 9 regular meeting, board members reviewed proposals from eight regional construction firms at a special meeting, then narrowed the list down to four — BHS, AHRS Construction of Bern, Bartz Construction of Great Bend and Crossland Construction of Kansas City, Mo. — during the regular meeting.

Another special board meeting was held on Friday, March 27, in which board members interviewed representatives of the four firms about their plans and goals for the project with Heit present and action to be taken on which of the four firms would be employed by the district on the project on Monday.

In other business on Monday, board members discussed modifying the maximum number of students at the elementary school level that can be accepted as out-of-district students through open enrollment, changing the cap from 50 students per grade to 20 students per “section,” or assigned grouping of students in a grade level that are designated to a certain teacher.

“It’s not going to be increasing — it’s going to be adjusting,” Superintendent Jim Howard said. “If the second grade has three sections, they could have more than just 50 because they could have up to 60… Or if third grade gets to 40, we don’t want to take any more, but knowing next year we can have another section, if we keep growing, then we’ll have the space.”

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “April 15, 2026” under “E-Editions.”