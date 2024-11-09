Community Health Needs Assessment under way

Holton Community Hospital and other local healthcare providers are working together over the next few months to update Jackson County’s 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), it has been reported.

Local healthcare leaders are seeking input from community members regarding the healthcare needs of the county in order to complete the 2025 CHNA.

The goal of the assessment update is to understand progress in addressing community health needs cited in 2022, 2019, 2016 and 2013 CHNA reports while collecting up-to-date community health perceptions and ideas, according to Roger Stockman, HCH manager of marketing and recruitment.

“Your feedback and suggestions regarding current community health delivery are especially important to collect in order to complete this comprehensive report,” Stockman said. “To accomplish this work, a short online survey has been developed for community members to take.”

To complete the survey, visit https://holtonhospital.com/about/community-health/ or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHNA25_HCH

