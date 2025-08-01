Community Christmas Dinner serves 275

Another successful Community Christmas Dinner is in the books, according to event organizer Tam­my Elliott.

“The event went off without a hitch, thanks to an amazing pool of volunteers,” Elliott said. “We had more volunteers than ever, which made it go so smoothly.”

About 275 Christmas meals were served in total at the 39th-an­nual Christmas dinner, held at Holton’s Evangel Church.

“We had a total of 125 deliver­ies and pick-up orders,” Elliott said. “We also served about 100 dine-ins and about 50 carryout din­ners. This was consistent with last year.”

The heart of this year’s dinner, she said, was the volunteers, with a mix of “return volunteers” and “lots of new ones” helping with the dinner.

Donations are still being accept­ed to help offset the costs of the dinner, she added. Donations may be mailed or taken to Gus Suarez and State Farm Insurance, 515 Ari­zona Ave., Holton, KS 66436.