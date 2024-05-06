Community band schedule announced

Members of the Jackson County Community Band are gearing up for their 11th season, which will include three outdoor concerts, it was reported.

Jayme Malsom, Holton band director, and Sean Moore, Jackson Height band director, will lead this year’s band, which is comprised of area community members.

The summer concert series will include:

* 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Jackson County Courthouse Courtyard during the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s Second Saturday event.

The Jackson County Community Foundation’s annual cornhole tournament is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day, also, on the Holton Town Square.

* 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the Mayetta City Park next to the spray park.

* 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Jackson County Courthouse Courtyard during the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s Second Saturday event.

Moore will lead the band during the June and August concerts, and Malsom will direct the July performance.

Anyone with band experience is welcome to participate in the community band, and rehearsals will be held on the Tuesday prior to each concert and include:

* 6 p.m. on June 4 at Jackson Heights High School.

* 6 p.m. on July 23 at Holton High School.

* 6 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Jackson Heights High School.

“Music has not yet been selected, but we will try and stick to the theme of the Second Saturdays for the June and August performances,” Malsom said. “Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and lots of friends.”

