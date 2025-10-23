Comet Lemmon passes near Earth

Holton area resident Bob McBroom took these photos of Comet Lemmon (C/2025 A6), which was discovered earlier this year and made its closest approach to earth this week, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

“This comet should return in 1,150 years,” McBroom said. “It is visible low in the northwest sky… A 200mm camera lens was used for these pictures instead of a telescope.”

The two lines in the second photo (use arrows to navigate photos) are satellite trails, unwanted streaks that appear in long-exposure astrophotography images. They are caused by sunlight reflecting off satellites as they pass through the field of view.

Unlike star trails, which are predictable and due to Earth’s rotation, satellite trails are unpredictable and abrupt. McBroom said “about half” of the photos he took of Comet Lemmon had the trails in them.