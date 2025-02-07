Colglazier named Sabetha Hospital CEO

The Board of Directors of Sabetha Community Hospital has announced the appointment of Garrett Colglazier of Holton as the hospital’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective Aug. 1, 2025.

Colglazier, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Dr. James Longabaugh, DO, who announced his resignation in April, effective at the end of July.

Colglazier is a familiar and respected leader within Sabetha Community Hospital, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role, according to a news release from SCH.

He has served as Chief Operating Officer for the past three years, working closely alongside Dr. Longabaugh and gaining invaluable insight into the hospital’s operations and strategic direction. Prior to his role as COO, Colglazier was the Health Information Management Director.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Garrett Colglazier as our new CEO,” said Board President Norm Schmitt. “Garrett not only possesses a deep understanding of our hospital and the healthcare landscape but also has a proven track record of leadership and dedication to our community. His experience working directly with Dr. Longabaugh ensures a seamless transition and continued commitment to our mission of providing exceptional patient care.”

Colglazier’s educational background includes a bachelor of science degree in health information management and health informatics from The University of Saint Mary and an associate’s degree from Allen County Community College.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.