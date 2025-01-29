Cole launches new clinic at HCH

Holton Community Hospital and Stormont Vail Health are pleased to announce the launch of a new endocrinology outreach clinic on Jan. 25 at the Holton Community Hospital.

Led by Bailey Cole, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), the clinic will provide specialized care to individuals with endocrine disorders and bring much-needed access to expert treatment for conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders and more.

“My biggest goal is to support the patient while guiding them to a healthier and more comfortable life,” said APRN Cole. “I want a collaborative approach to improve your life by meeting your endocrinology needs.”

Cole earned her doctoral degree from Washburn University in 2020 and has prior experience as an emergency room nurse. She started her career as a nurse practitioner, helping patients with diabetes manage their blood sugars during hospital stays. Cole has practiced at the Stormont Vail Health Endocrinology Center since early 2024.

With her extensive knowledge in endocrinology and a passion for providing high-quality, compassionate care, Cole is dedicated to serving the Holton community. The new outreach clinic will focus on personalized patient care and offer comprehensive assessments and tailored treatment plans. Cole will work closely with patients to ensure they receive the best care in an accessible and comfortable environment.

The new outreach clinic will offer personalized patient care, comprehensive assessments and tailored treatment plans. Services provided will address a variety of conditions, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, adrenal disorders, pituitary gland problems, infertility, osteoporosis, growth hormone deficiency, cholesterol problems, hypertension and obesity.

Appointments for the endocrinology outreach clinic require a referral from a primary care provider. Call HCH at 785-354-9591 for more information.