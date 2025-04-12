Classroom renovations at Royal Valley Middle School moving forward

Renovations to the science classrooms at Royal Valley Middle School in Mayetta are moving forward after the USD 337 Board of Education approved a contract with HTK Architects of Topeka to facilitate the project.

At the board’s meeting last Wednesday evening, board members approved a $28,480 contract with the firm to design, bid and facilitate the construction of upgrades to two science classrooms at the middle school, as well as oversee two projects at the elementary school.

One of the science rooms is located in the basement of the school and the other is on the main floor.

The renovation includes moving the science classroom on the main floor to the current art room in the basement so that both science classrooms are next to each other. The art room would then be moved upstairs.

The plan includes lining the walls on two sides of the classrooms with sinks for lab work.

Superintendent Aaric Davis said he and science teachers visited science classrooms at Washburn Rural Middle School.

“They are using mobile tables on wheels so when they’re doing labs, they can butt the tables up against the cabinets on the outside edge to create sink areas and lab stations. Then when they are having a regular classroom discussion, the tables can be moved to convert the area into more of a typical classroom,” Davis said.

The project will require new plumbing in the concrete floors, along with new cabinet storage and furniture. New epoxy resinous flooring will also be added.

In addition to the RVMS science classrooms, the board has agreed to replace the existing casework in five classrooms at the elementary school with new cubbies and add epoxy resinous flooring to the lower-level hallway at the school.

With the board’s approval of the HTK Architect contract, the three projects will go out to bid. Davis said that the submitted bids for the project should be available for the board to review and approve at its Dec. 10 meeting.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Nov. 26, 2025” under “E-Editions.”