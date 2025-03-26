Home / News / City workers honored for years of service
Holton city employees celebrating milestone years of service were recently honored by Mayor Tim Morris (shown above at right). From left to right: Richard Myers, electric production, five years; Amber Fowler-Baxter, administrative assistant and court clerk, 10 years; Mike Reichle, parks and recreation director, 25 years; Nathan Doyle, parks and recreation, 10 years; and Morris. Also honored, but not present at Monday’s meeting, was codes enforcement officer Jeff Draper, celebrating 15 years with the city.

City workers honored for years of service

Wed, 03/26/2025 - 12:21 holtonadmin

Holton city employees celebrating milestone years of service were recently honored by Mayor Tim Morris (shown above at right). From left to right: Richard Myers, electric production, five years; Amber Fowler-Baxter, administrative assistant and court clerk, 10 years; Mike Reichle, parks and recreation director, 25 years; Nathan Doyle, parks and recreation, 10 years; and Morris. Also honored, but not present at Monday’s meeting, was codes enforcement officer Jeff Draper, celebrating 15 years with the city.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media