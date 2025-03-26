City workers honored for years of service

Holton city employees celebrating milestone years of service were recently honored by Mayor Tim Morris (shown above at right). From left to right: Richard Myers, electric production, five years; Amber Fowler-Baxter, administrative assistant and court clerk, 10 years; Mike Reichle, parks and recreation director, 25 years; Nathan Doyle, parks and recreation, 10 years; and Morris. Also honored, but not present at Monday’s meeting, was codes enforcement officer Jeff Draper, celebrating 15 years with the city.