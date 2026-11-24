City seeking donations for Countryside Park "fitness court"
Plans for an outdoor “fitness court” at Holton’s Countryside Park are coming together, but there’s still a lot of fund-raising to be done in order to bring those plans to fruition, as members of the Holton City Commission were reminded during their regular meeting on Monday.
Commissioners voted during the meeting to “lock in” the purchase of materials to be used in construction of the “fitness court,” which may be built in part of the park’s parking area, as well as committing funds from the city’s capital improvement fund for construction of the fitness facility, with that fund to be replenished by donations received for the facility.
Holton City Manager Teresa Riley noted that the city has begun fund-raising activities to offset expenses to bring a “fitness court” proposed by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) to the park. So far, Riley said the city has received a $10,000 commitment from Holton Community Hospital and an unspecified pledge from The Farmers State Bank.
That’s in addition to a $65,000 grant awarded to the city by NFC and accepted by resolution at the commission’s Sept. 8 meeting. At that time, commissioners noted that with the NFC grant, the city’s cost of building the proposed “fitness court” was estimated at $165,000, with about $75,000 to be taken off that amount if city employees did the concrete work.
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