Plans for an outdoor “fitness court” at Holton’s Countryside Park are coming together, but there’s still a lot of fund-raising to be done in order to bring those plans to fruition, as members of the Holton City Commission were re­minded during their regular meet­ing on Monday.

Commissioners voted during the meeting to “lock in” the purchase of materials to be used in construc­tion of the “fitness court,” which may be built in part of the park’s parking area, as well as committing funds from the city’s capital im­provement fund for construction of the fitness facility, with that fund to be replenished by donations re­ceived for the facility.

Holton City Manager Teresa Ri­ley noted that the city has begun fund-raising activities to offset ex­penses to bring a “fitness court” proposed by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) to the park. So far, Riley said the city has received a $10,000 commitment from Holton Community Hospital and an unspecified pledge from The Farmers State Bank.

That’s in addition to a $65,000 grant awarded to the city by NFC and accepted by resolution at the commission’s Sept. 8 meeting. At that time, commissioners noted that with the NFC grant, the city’s cost of building the proposed “fit­ness court” was estimated at $165,000, with about $75,000 to be taken off that amount if city em­ployees did the concrete work.

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