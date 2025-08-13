City councils propose budgets

Most city governments in Jackson County are looking to keep their property tax levy rates at or below the revenue neutral rate assigned to their cities in their budget plans for fiscal year 2026, it has been reported.

Holton’s city commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18 at Holton City Hall on its proposed 2026 budget, which incudes a proposed property tax levy of 50.035 mills for FY 2026, which is equal to the county-assigned revenue neutral rate and is expected to generate $1,538,321 in taxes based on an assessed valuation of $30,744,339.

The city’s 2025 tax rate of 51.189 mills generated $1,538,285 based on a valuation of $30,051,021. The city has $599,621 in debt going into 2026, down from $990,372 going into 2025, it was reported.

The revenue neutral rate is determined by the county clerk on or before June 15 of each year by taking the actual amount of taxes levied for the current year’s budget divided by the next fiscal year’s assessed valuation. If the property valuation of a taxing entity increases, that entity must lower the mill levy to stay at the revenue neutral rate, it was reported.

If that entity chooses to exceed the revenue neutral rate, a separate public hearing must be held on exceeding that rate. Local governments usually hold the hearing on exceeding the revenue neutral rate on the same date as hearings on the next fiscal year’s budget.

Proposed city budgets — and whether those budgets’ mill levies exceed the revenue neutral rates for their respective cities — for Jackson County’s other communities are listed below.

Delia: The city is proposing a 50-mill levy for 2026, well above the county’s assigned revenue neutral rate of 9.573 mills, and that rate is expected to generate $33,875 in revenue for FY 2026 based on an assessed valuation of $677,497. The 2025 tax rate of 10.072 mills generated $6,486 on an assessed valuation of $643,959.

The city has $21,445 in debt going into 2026, down from $28,287 going into 2025. Public hearings on Delia’s proposed budget and the city’s intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 at the Delia Community Building.

Denison: The city plans to levy 15.186 mills in 2026, the amount set by the county as the community’s revenue neutral rate. That levy is expected to generate $9,826 in taxes based on an assessed valuation of $647,062. The 2025 tax rate of 16.329 mills generated $9,826 in taxes based on an assessed valuation of $601,755.

The city has $48,320 in debt going into 2026, down from $74,992 going into 2025. A public hearing on the 2026 budget wil be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 at Denison City Hall.

Hoyt: The city’s proposed 42.418-mill levy for 2026 is above the revenue neutral rate of 38.313 mills and is expected to generate $187,930 in local taxes based on an assessed valuation of $4,430,472. In 2025, the city’s tax rate was 40.418 mills, which generated $169,748 on a $4,199,770 valuation.

The city’s debt going into 2026 is $128,071, down from $154,499 going into 2025. A hearing on the 2026 budget and the city’s intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate will be held at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Hoyt City Hall.

