City Commission OKs purchase of new transformer for power plant

The Holton City Commission on Monday approved the purchase of a new transformer for the city’s power plant, although it was noted that the new transformer would not be in place at the plant for about a year.

Commissioners approved a $979,734 bid from Virginia Transformer Corporation of Roanoke, Va., for a 10/14 MVA power transformer supply to be installed at the power plant at the recommendation of Brett Waggoner, representing Government Assistance Services of Lawrence, which assisted the city in obtaining Build Kansas and Grid Resilience grant funds to cover the cost of the new transformer.

Holton City Manager Teresa Riley noted that it would be a year before the new transformer is in place, however, due to a “45 to 50-week lead time” on building the transformer.

Commissioners were notified last November that the city had received $2,444,000 in funds through the Build Kansas and Grid Resilience grants for the purchase of a new transformer that would replace a 50-year-old transformer used to generate energy at the power plant when the city’s power load is greater than the current transformer can handle.

The new transformer is classified as a “10/14 MVA transformer” because it is rated for two different capacities — 10 megavolt-amperes, or MVA, for natural air cooling, and 14 MVA when equipped with fans for forced air cooling, it was reported.

Virginia Transformer Corporation’s bid included a base bid of $948,769 for the transformer and $30,965 for accepted alternates for spare high and low voltage bushings and unloading services, commissioners noted.

In other business on Monday, new commissioner Mason Baum took the oath of office after being selected at the Oct. 6 meeting to fill the unexpired term of commissioner Eric Bjelland, who resigned in September.

