Holton’s Town Square will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 28, with a “Small Town Christmas” celebration, featuring the annual Christmas Parade of Lights, a visit from Santa Claus, a soup supper and other family-friendly activities.

That Saturday is also Small Business Saturday, which is an annual national initiative to encourage people to shop at local businesses for holiday gifts.

“We have some new activities we’re featuring this year, and our committee is really trying to bring back the event the way it used to be,” said Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Director Ashlee York of moving the event up by two weeks.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. when Studio 1 Dance Center students are set to perform to Christmas songs outside on the east side of the Jackson County Courthouse.

After the performance, York said the Christmas lights on the buildings around the Square will be turned on for the first time.

The Parade of Lights will be held at 5:30 p.m. around the Holton Town Square.

All of this year’s Holton/Jackson County Chamber Hall of Fame honorees – Gus Suarez, Derbbie Harshaw, Theresa Watkins and Heather Carlson – will serve as grand marshals for the parade.

Law enforcement, emergency personnel, city and county departments, area clubs, service organizations, churches, businesses, school groups and families are all encouraged to participate in the annual light-up parade that features vehicles and floats aglow in Christmas lights. School floats are also encouraged and welcomed.

Lineup for the parade starts at 5 p.m. along New York Avenue, just north of the downtown Casey’s.

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