Christmas Bureau accepting applications for 2023 season

Applications are now being accepted in person and online for this year’s Jackson County Ministerial Alliance Christmas Bureau, according to Jennifer Ingels, who organizes the annual event.

This year’s event, which provides free gifts, food and essential items for local families and individuals in need, will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, at the First Baptist Church of Holton, located at 404 Juniper Dr.

Last year, a total of 116 families, including 489 children, were served, along with 86 seniors and disabled adults, Ingels said.

Applications for the JCMA Christmas Bureau are available at the Holton Post Office, the First Baptist Church, the JCMA Food Pantry, the Beck Bookman Library and the Jackson County Senior Center.

The applications are also available online in both English and Spanish at www.fbcholton.com/jcmachristmas

Family participants are required to attach a copy of a Women, Infants and Children (WIC) receipt (for children ages five and younger) and/or a copy of a free and reduced form from school.

Seniors and disabled adults must include a copy of their food stamp information (Vision Card), bank statement or Social Security monthly statement.

Those who qualify for the Christmas Bureau will be notified by text or email a week prior to the event. The notification will include a number assigned to each family or individual, which will be used during the day of event.

Like previous years, this year’s Christmas Bureau will be a drive-through only event.

Participants must arrive at the church between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Parking attendants will help direct traffic. Items for the senior and disabled households will be delivered to their homes by volunteers.

