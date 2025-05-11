Chamber's 21st Hall of Fame honorees announced

The Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 includes a military couple who have organized activities in support of local veterans, a local nurse who was key in the Banner Creek Event Center fund-raising effort, two local educators instrumental in the founding of Holton Community Theatre and a Holton attorney and his wife who have been ardent supporters of Chamber activities through the years.

Pat and Nancy Fontaine, Beth Nelson, Shannon and Rod Wittmer and Dennis and Joni White will join more than 100 Jackson County individuals and organizations who have been previously inducted into the Chamber Hall of Fame during the annual banquet, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

The Fontaines, both veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps, have been recognized for their efforts to promote veterans’ services in the Holton area and to organize activities that honor those in the area who served in the military. Pat Fontaine has also been instrumental in organizing a weekly community breakfast at the Veterans Club that has been going strong for three years.

Nelson, a nurse who was key in developing the cardiovascular services and rehabilitation department at Holton Community Hospital and was recognized for building up that department’s clientele, also is being recognized for her role in preparing a matching grant that would help fund the new event center at Banner Creek Reservoir. She has also been active with many other volunteer organizations in the Holton area.

The Wittmers, who came to Holton in the summer of 2010, were active in education, Rod as Holton High School principal, where he served until 2023. Shannon was active in getting Holton Community Theatre started in 2014 and is its creative director; she also teaches drama at HHS. The Wittmers remain active in community projects.

In addition to their support of Chamber activities through the years, the Whites are known through their family business, White Law Office, which was founded by Dennis’ father, Marlin.

Tickets for the annual Hall of Fame banquet will be announced soon. Feature articles about this year’s honorees will appear in upcoming editions of The Holton Recorder.