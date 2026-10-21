Chamber Hall of Fame winners announced

A dance instructor who’s spent the last 30 years teaching young people to discover confidence, discipline, creativity and joy.

A retired Holton High School teacher whose influence has reached beyond the halls of HHS to touch the lives of younger children.

A local insurance agent who has worked to better the Holton community and whose volunteer efforts have extended well beyond his profession.

A retired volleyball coach and former business owner who understands the importance of local sponsorships in youth sports programs.

Those four individuals — Heather Carlson, Debbie Harshaw, Gus Suarez and Theresa Watkins, respectively — have been announced as the 22nd group of inductees into the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.

They will be recognized and formally inducted into the Chamber Hall of Fame this coming February, joining more than 110 Jackson County residents and organizations who have previously been honored for their contributions to the community.

The 2027 Chamber Hall of Fame banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort, with a social hour set for 5 p.m. and the banquet set for 6 p.m. More information on banquet tickets will be announced in the near future.

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