Chamber Hall of Fame dinner tickets available online

Tickets are now on sale for the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame dinner on Saturday, Feb. 3 — and for the first time, tickets for the dinner may be purchased online at the Chamber’s Web site.

That’s according to Chamber executive director Ashlee York, who noted that in addition to tick­ets for the 19th-annual Hall of Fame event being available for purchase at the Chamber office and at the main branch offices at Holton’s three banks, tickets can be purchased online at exploreholton.com

“It’s a first for us,” York said of online ticket sales for the Hall of Fame event, which is being held for the second year in a row at Prairie Band Casino and Resort and will honor new Hall of Fame inductees Rusty Douglas, Suzette Mc­Cord-Rogers, Mike Reichle and Dave Snyder.

Tickets are $40 each at the main branches of Denison State Bank, The Farmers State Bank and GN­Bank in Holton, as well as at the Chamber office on the north side of Holton’s Town Square. Tickets ordered online, however, will be $45, reflecting a service fee for on­line card processing, York said.

“People can also reserve their tickets online and still submit pay­ment via check or in person,” York added, noting that tickets must be reserved or purchased by Saturday, Jan. 20 to accommodate catering requirements and that seats cannot be secured without a valid form of payment.

