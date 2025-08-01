Bowser, Willcott prepare for first legislative session

The 2025 session of the Kansas Legislature will reconvene on Jan. 13 with two new lawmakers representing Jackson County.

During the recent general election, Republican Craig Bowser of Holton was elected to the Kansas Senate District One seat and Republican Sean Willcott of Holton was elected to the Kansas House District 62 seat.

As senator, Bowser will represent Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson and Nemaha counties, as well as portions of Marshall and Pottawatomie counties. The position was previously held by Dennis Pyle.

“I campaigned on property tax reform, and I expect that to be a hot topic this session. I think we will also try and figure out how to keep foreign nation states like China from owning land near military installations,” Sen. Bowser said. “I will be sponsoring some crypto legislation and expect that to get some careful consideration from both the House and Senate.”

Bowser’s committee assignments this session are judicial committee, agriculture committee, utilities committee and local government and ethics committee.

“I have also requested, but not heard about, my other committee assignments, which are tribal relations and the joint information technology committee,” he said.

Sen. Bowser can be reached during the session by email at Craig.Bowser@senate.ks.gov. His office is Room 235-B.

In the House, Rep. Willcott will represent the cities and areas of Circleville, Denison, Netawaka, Soldier, Whiting and portions of Holton in Jackson County, as well as Brown and Nemaha counties. This position was previously held by Randy Garber.

“Last session, I engaged and was very active with dozens of small businesses around the state to change a law effecting microbrewery freedoms to access the market,” said Willcott. “That experience included roughly 20 days at the capital and personally meeting about 70 legislators to educate and discuss the initiative. Having experienced the process as a citizen and business owner, I grew a desire to bring my background and beliefs to contribute to public service in a way that I feel can make our community better.”

Willcott said he’s been assigned to three committees – commerce, labor and economic development committee, federal and state affairs committee and social services budget committee.

“Property tax is one of the hot topics I’ve been asked about,” Willcott said. “I know it’s going to get a lot of attention this session.”

Rep. Willcott can be reached at sean.willcott@house.ks.gov. His office number and phone number were not available at press time.

