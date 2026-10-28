Home / News / Bontragers active with Straight Arrows 4-H Club
The family of Chad and Mandy Bontrager, members of the Straight Arrows 4-H club, is shown above. Front row, from left: Mandy and Chad; back row, from left: Julieann, Madeline, Addison and Lillian.

Bontragers active with Straight Arrows 4-H Club

Wed, 10/28/2026 - 15:12 holtonadmin
by Brian Sanders

Ask Chad Bontrager about how important it was to grow up in 4-H, and he’ll tell you that his experiences with the organization gave him the training he needed to become a success in agribusiness.

“I grew up on a farm, where there was always livestock to take care of,” said Bontrager, who grew up in the Straight Arrows club. “Being in 4-H formalized some of the things that I was learning, whether it was the record-keeping that went along with it or the opportunity to go to the county fair and be evaluated against your peers. There’s just a lot of stuff that I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do without 4-H.”

Today, Bontrager and his wife Mandy are proud to see the things he’s learned in 4-H being passed on and taking root in their four daughters, who are also present or past members of the Straight Arrows like their father.

“It’s definitely been a confidence booster for all the kids,” Mandy said.

Being in 4-H has also shown the Bontrager girls how to become more independent as they get older, as daughter Julieann, 16 and a junior at Holton High School, makes clear, citing her work with Hereford cattle as an example.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder. 

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

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