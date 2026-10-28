Bontragers active with Straight Arrows 4-H Club

Ask Chad Bontrager about how important it was to grow up in 4-H, and he’ll tell you that his experiences with the organization gave him the training he needed to become a success in agribusiness.

“I grew up on a farm, where there was always livestock to take care of,” said Bontrager, who grew up in the Straight Arrows club. “Being in 4-H formalized some of the things that I was learning, whether it was the record-keeping that went along with it or the opportunity to go to the county fair and be evaluated against your peers. There’s just a lot of stuff that I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do without 4-H.”

Today, Bontrager and his wife Mandy are proud to see the things he’s learned in 4-H being passed on and taking root in their four daughters, who are also present or past members of the Straight Arrows like their father.

“It’s definitely been a confidence booster for all the kids,” Mandy said.

Being in 4-H has also shown the Bontrager girls how to become more independent as they get older, as daughter Julieann, 16 and a junior at Holton High School, makes clear, citing her work with Hereford cattle as an example.

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