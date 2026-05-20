Bobbi Horr flies high as Baby Jay

Bobbi Horr has been keeping a big secret.

The Holton native, who graduates from The University of Kansas this weekend, recently unveiled on social media that she’s been one of several students suiting up as Baby Jay, the Jayhawk’s pint-sized mascot, for the past three years.

During her time as Baby Jay, Horr has appeared at KU football and basketball games, three NCAA volleyball tournaments and two Kansas City Royals baseball games, as well as numerous private events across America.

“It’s been amazing. It’s awesome to be a celebrity and nobody knows it,” Horr said. “I can be myself and not be embarrassed. I just love performing for the fans.”

Horr is the daughter of Kevin and Heather Horr of Holton and graduated from Holton High School in 2022.

At HHS, Horr participated in volleyball, track and field, band, cheer and dance. She also danced competitively through Studio 1 Dance Center.

Even though Horr is the first in her family to attend KU, she said she and her family have always been Jayhawk fans.

“It was never a question of where I would go to school. It was always KU,” she said.

When Horr committed to KU in high school, she tried out for the Rock Chalk Dance Team. She advanced to the semifinal round of tryouts but was ultimately not selected.

“I was discouraged. My dad and the dance team coach both told me that while the dance team wasn’t going to be my thing, there was something else out there for me,” she said. “My dad was joking one night and said ‘You’re short. You should try out for Baby Jay.’ I was like, ‘That’s not a bad idea because then I can keep performing.’”

During the spring of her freshman year at KU, the five-foot-tall Horr tried out to be the mascot and was selected.

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