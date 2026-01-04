Bell-to-bell cell phone ban coming to schools

The signing of a “bell-to-bell” cell phone ban at Kansas schools into law that will take effect in the next school year sparked mixed reactions from Jackson County school administrators who say that while eliminating the distractions that cell phones and other devices provide is a good thing, it’s a policy that’s better handled at the local level.

“Rather than implementing the stated values of elected legislative officials by limiting government, we continue to see the legislative branch expand its reach and restrict the control of local boards of education,” Holton USD 336 Superintendent Trevor Ashcraft said of the bell-to-bell ban. “Unfortunately, we continue to see legislative actions that create unfunded mandates, requiring districts to purchase materials or programs to implement statutes without providing funding to cover those costs.”

Jackson Heights USD 335 Superintendent Jim Howard agreed, saying that while he supported the goal of reversing the negative impacts of cell phone use on learning and social development, a “blanket ban” at the state level may not be the best way to achieve that goal.

“A mandate from the state isn’t the solution,” Howard said. “At Jackson Heights, we made the correct decision on our own two years ago, so this new law simply validates a path we were already on.”

Last Thursday, March 19, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed Senate Substitute for Substitute for House Bill 2299 into law, banning the use of cell phones and personal electronic devices at school (see related article on Page ??). The law requires public schools and accredited private schools in Kansas to prohibit the use of cell phones and other personal electronic devices during the school day on school premises, it was reported.

The law, which requires schools to confirm adoption of a bell-to-bell ban with the Kansas State Department of Education by Sept. 1, requires cell phones and other devices to be powered off and stored in an inaccessible location for the duration of the school day, and some schools will implement a check-in/check-out policy in which cell phones and devices are left at the district office.

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