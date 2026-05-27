Beef production a family tradition

Raising cattle has been a job for Aaron Allen’s family going back more than 100 years.

“Our operation is based around my mom’s family, but I guess my dad’s family was involved, too,” said Allen, referencing his parents, David and Evelyn (Beightel) Allen. “We’ve been in beef production since they moved out here.”

But whereas Aaron Allen’s forebears raised Hereford cattle, he’s now involved in raising Angus cattle.

“It was a switch to enhance our carcass grades, and just make a little more money,” Allen said. “When you hang Angus cattle up on the rail, it’s all in the quality of the beef, so it’s what you get paid for.”

And while he’s got nothing against Hereford cattle or the people who raise them, he believes Angus cattle have a little more prestige.

“They have a better branded program,” he said. “They've done a good job of branding their program with certified Angus beef. Hereford cattle are great too, but just in general, Angus cattle will grade a little bit better.”

Allen and his family currently take care of a herd of about 150 cattle — including bred heifers, replacement heifers and cow-calf pairs — on roughly 2,500 acres of mostly native and prairie grassland west of Holton.

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