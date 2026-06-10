Ballot set for election

The ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election has been finalized following Monday’s filing deadline.

Locally, Democrat incumbent Mark A. Pruett and Republican Doug Fisher have both filed for the first district seat on the Jackson County Commission.

The first district includes Netawaka, Whiting, Soldier, Jefferson, Liberty, Straight Creek, Grant, Banner and Garfield townships and Holton Ward III, which is located west of Kansas Avenue in Holton. Commissioners serve four-year terms.

Incumbent Tim Schlodder and Mark Davis have filed for the position three seat on the Holton City Commission and Darlene Selley, Shawn LeHotta, Jason P. Murphy and John Lemon have filed for the position five seat on the city commission.

City commission seats are non-partisan, and city commissioners serve three-year terms.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s term expires at the end of the year and will be included in the upcoming elections.

Marshall, a Republican, has re-filed for the Senate seat, as well as Republican Pond Naramore.

Democrats who have filed for the seat include Damon Anderson, Christy Davis, Adam Hamilton, Jason Hart, Kevin Latz, Erik Murray, Sandy Spidel Neumann, Anne Parelkar, Patrick C. Schmidt, Michael “Mike” Soetaert and Noah Taylor.

Also at the national level, voters will select a district representative for the U.S. House. Most of Jackson County is in the First District, which is currently represented by Republican Tracey Mann. A portion of the county is in the Second District, which is represented by Republican Derek Schmidt. Both men have filed for re-election.

Other candidates running for the First District seat against Mann include Democrats Colin McRoberts and Lauren Reinhold and Republican Craig Musser.

In addition to Schmidt, Democrat Don Coover and Republican Chad Young are also seeking the Second District seat.

At the state level, seven Republicans are running for governor, including Scott Schwab, Vicki Schmidt, Philip Sarnecki, Stacy L. Rogers, Nick Reinecker, Charlotte O’Hara and Ty Masterson.

Democrats running for governor include Ethan Corson, Cindy Holscher and Curt Skoog.

Those seeking the secretary of state seat include Republican Pat Proctor and Democrats Jennifer Day and Samuel Lane.

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