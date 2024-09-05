BAK local activities being finalized

Although the upcoming visit from more than 700 bicyclists with the 50th-annual Biking Across Kansas (BAK) event to Holton is about a month and a half away, Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce director Ashlee York says plans are being finalized for the Friday, June 14 visit.

It’s the fifth time in the 50 years of BAK that Holton has served as the final overnight stop on the annual ride, which stretches 505 miles from the Colorado border to the Missouri border at Atchison, and York is hopeful that with the activities planned for the June 14 visit, it won’t be BAK’s last visit to Holton.

“We want to make a good impression on them, so that they keep coming back,” said York, who noted that the 400 block of New York Avenue — the west side of Holton’s Town Square — will be closed to regular traffic for a gathering of BAK riders and locals who wish to support them.

BAK host city director Sherry McKee recently issued a statement about this year’s ride, which is scheduled to feature 729 participants, 489 of which are from Kansas and the remainder representing 32 other states. Several different types of bicycle will be used in this year’s ride, including 492 road bikes, 106 gravel bikes, 25 E-bikes, 17 tandem bikes and nine mountain bikes, McKee said.

York said the activities on New York Avenue will be similar to those that greeted BAK riders the last time they visited Holton in 2019. There will be a beer garden hosted by Willcott Brewing Company, live music featuring area bands EZ Pieces and Under Cover and several food options provided by local organizations.

“Charitable Vending is going to be out there with their popcorn and snow cones, the girls’ wrestling teams at Holton High School will be serving hot dog and hamburger meals, Jackson County Democrats will have a grilled chicken meal, Bullmasters 4-H Shooting Sports will have a pasta dish and Giant Communications will be raising funds for the Jackson County Community Foundation with a baked potato bar,” York said.

Also, Jackson County 4-H groups will be selling pies and homemade ice cream, and the Evans family will be selling bierocks, she added.

Friday night’s activities will include a bicycle helmet giveaway, extended hours from businesses around the Square, Jackson County Museum being open later and bus service from the Holton High School grounds — where BAK riders will camp out that nightt — to the Square and back.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.