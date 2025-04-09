August Total Tax Collections at $692.3 Million; 3.9 percent Above Estimate

The state of Kansas ends August 2025 with total tax collections at $692.3 million. That is $26.2 million, or 3.9 percent, above the estimate. Total tax collections were up four percent from August 2024.

“This month’s stronger-than-expected tax collections highlight the strength of Kansas’ work to attract business investment and workforce development, evidenced by reported witholdings up 13.7 percent over August of 2024,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “However, even if these better-than-expected revenues continue, I remain concerned about the reckless budget’s impact on the long-term fiscal health of the state and the risk of departing from the course of fiscal responsibility we have been on.”

Individual income tax collections were $361.2 million, which is $16.2 million, or 4.7 percent above the estimate. Individual income tax collections were up 9.7 percent from August 2024. Corporate income tax collections were $18.2 million, which is $1.8 million, or nine percent below the estimate, and down 9.7 percent from August 2024.

Combined retail sales and compensating use tax receipts were $294.2 million, which is $11.2 million, or four percent above the estimate, and down 0.1 percent from August 2024.