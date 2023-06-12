Attic's Attic offers unique antiques

Deb Watkins has opened Anne’s Attic in Holton, offering antiques, collectibles and vintage furniture.

“I’m excited to be a part of the growing downtown community,” said Watkins, who was born and raised in Holton.

Located just off the southeast side of the Square at 319 Pennsylvania Ave., Anne’s Attic also offers dishes, old toys and much more. The inventory is always changing.

Watkins previously served as the director for Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka and T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan.

“I loved it and have a huge passion for animals,” she said.

Watkins’ other passion is antiques, which she learned to appreciate from her mother, the late Anne Watkins.

The business is named after Anne, who immigrated to the United States from France by ship when she was just four years old, Watkins said.

“She loved antiques,” she said.

Deb previously rented booth space at antique malls before the shop just off the Square became available earlier this year.

“I love to listen to older people walk around the shop and say ‘I used to have this’ or ‘My mom had this.’ It’s also really fun to get furniture and repurpose it.”

Anne’s Attic also offers a variety of items including framed art, décor, teapots and tea sets, plants, candle sticks, glassware and other items.

“I like to mix the old with the new,” she said. “I have a little bit of everything. I have a lot of old lamps.”

