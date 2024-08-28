Art walk planned for Sept. 14

Jackson County Arts will host a “Rhythm & Blues” themed art walk from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, around the Holton Square in conjunction with the monthly Second Saturday event and Holton Community Hospital’s “We Are Stronger Together” BBQ contest and street festival.

The free art walk will include a juried art show and art on display at area businesses, according to Katie Morris of Jackson County Arts.

Jonathan Bridges of Lawrence is the featured artist this year, and his work will be on display at More Than Lemons on the east side of the Square.

Both 2D and 3D artworks of all mediums (including fiber arts) that celebrate the color blue are being sought for the juried art show based on the theme “Rhythm & Blues.”

The juried art show will be held in the former Golden Fleece business, which is located next to Penny’s on the west side of the Square. More than 50 artworks were included in last year’s juried show, Morris said.

“Last year our theme focused on music so we’d thought it’d be fun to pick a color this year,” Morris said. “We’ve always had the goal of advocating for all art and not just painting.”

There will be a student division (age 18 and under) and an adult division for the juried art show.

There is a $5 entry fee per piece for adults with a limit of three pieces. Artists 18 and under can enter one piece for free.

In the adult contest, first prize is $50, second is $30 and third is $20. Art supplies will be awarded to the top entries in the student contest.

Artwork for the juried art show can be dropped off during business hours at More Than Lemons, 427 Pennsylvania Ave., from Sept. 7 through 13.

