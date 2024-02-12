Area schools set slate of Christmas concerts

The voices and musical instruments of Jackson County area students are coming to life for the upcoming Christmas season, and those students are preparing several holiday music concerts to help people get into the Christmas spirit.

The following is a list of Christmas-themed school concerts that have been scheduled for the coming month; dates, times and locations may be subject to change.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: Holton Elementary School will hold its kindergarten Christmas concert at 7 p.m. at HES; Jackson Heights Elementary School will host a holiday concert featuring students in pre-kindergarten through third grade at 7 p.m. in the Jackson Heights High School gym; and Atchison County Community Elementary will hold a concert featuring second and third-graders at 6:30 p.m. at Atchison County Community High School.

Thursday, Dec. 5: HES will feature two concerts that night in the HHS auditorium, with first-graders performing at 6:30 p.m., followed by second-graders at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9: Holton High School will host its Winter Vespers band concert at 7 p.m. in the HHS auditorium.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Holton Middle School will host its Winter Vespers band concert at 7 p.m. in the HHS auditorium.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Royal Valley Elementary School will host three holiday concerts, starting with kindergartners at 6 p.m., followed by first-grade students at 6:30 p.m. and second-grade students at 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16: Royal Valley High School will host two concerts, starting with the fifth and sixth-grade band at 6:15 p.m. and the middle and high school concert at 7:30 p.m.; Holton middle and high school students will present a holiday vocal music concert at 7 p.m. in the HHS auditorium; Jackson Heights Middle and High School will host its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. in the JHHS gym; and Atchison County Community High School will host the school’s Christmas program at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18: ACCHS will host a winter band concert featuring musicians in sixth through 12th grades, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Christmas breaks for students will begin at different times, it was reported. Jackson Heights’ holiday break will begin at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; Royal Valley will dismiss for the holidays at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20; and Holton and Atchison County Community students will begin their holiday break at the end of the regular school day on Friday, Dec. 20.

Editor's note: The above article corrects one that appeared in the Nov. 27 edition of The Recorder, in which the RVES kindergarten concert on Dec. 11 was inadvertently omitted. We apologize for the omission.