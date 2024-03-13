Advance voting under way for presidential primary

Advance voting is now under way for the March 19 presidential preference primary election, according to the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

Advance voting began Monday at the clerk’s office, which is located on the second floor of the Courthouse. Anyone can vote in advance at the clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Advance voting will end at noon on Monday, March 18.

Advance voting will also be available to all voters from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 16, at the meeting room on the first floor of the Courthouse, it was reported.

Instead of holding a caucus to select a presidential candidate for each political party, a presidential preference primary election is being held in Kansas.

In a “preference” primary, vote totals are used to allocate party delegates to candidates at the national convention.

Candidates listed on the Democratic ballot include Marianne Williamson, Jason Michael Palmer, Dean Phillips and current President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Candidates on the Republican ballot include former President Donald J. Trump, Nikki R. Haley, Ron DeSantis and Ryan L. Binkley.

The presidential preference primary election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19.

Polling locations include:

Adrian Township: Delia Community Center.

Banner Township: Jackson County Courthouse.

Cedar Township and City of Mayetta: St. Francis Xavier Church.

Douglas Township and City of Hoyt: Hoyt Community Building.

Franklin Township and Franklin East Township: Jackson County Courthouse.

Garfield Township and City of Denison: Denison Community Building.

Grant Township: Soldier City Hall-Community Center.

Jefferson Township and City of Circleville: Circleville Christian Church Fellowship Hall.

Liberty Township & Northeast Liberty Township: Jackson County Courthouse.

Lincoln Township: St. Francis Xavier Church.

Netawaka Township and City of Netawaka: Netawaka Community Building.

Soldier Township and City of Soldier: Soldier City Hall-Community Center.

St. Creek Township and North St. Creek Township: Whiting Community Center.

Washington Township and City of Delia: Delia Community Center.

Whiting Township and City of Whiting: Whiting Community Center.

Holton Ward 1, 2 and 3, Ward 1 City Lake, Ward 1 Illinois East and Ward 3 Industrial Park: First Baptist Church in Holton.