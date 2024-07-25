Advance voting is under way in Jackson County

Advance voting for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election is under way at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Courthouse, it has been reported.

Advance voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday at the clerk’s office through noon on Monday, Aug. 5.

In addition, advance voting will also be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, in the first-floor meeting room in the Courthouse.

Any registered voter can vote in advance. They do not need a special reason to do so.

For local Republican voters, the primary election will feature contested races for two Jackson County commission seats (Second District and Third District) and the Jackson County Attorney position.

There are also contested races for the Kansas Senate District One seat, Kansas House District 62 seat, U.S House District One seat and U.S. House District Two seat.

For local Democrat voters, the election will include a contested race for the U.S. House District Two seat.

Local voters will also be asked to elect one township trustee and one township treasurer for each township and one precinct committeeman and one precinct committeewoman for each precinct during the primary election.

Voters can also apply for an advance ballot by mail by visiting www.kssos.org or calling the clerk’s office at (785) 364-2891.

Mail-in ballot applications are also available online at the secretary of state’s website at https://sos.ks.gov/forms/elections/AV1.pdf and the completed form must be returned to the clerk’s office by Tuesday, July 30, but it is recommended that requests be made sooner than that due to possible delays with mail service.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select "July 17, 2024" under "E-Editions."