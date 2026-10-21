Advance voting under way

Advance voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election is under way at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Courthouse.

Advance voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday at the clerk’s office through noon on Monday, Nov. 2.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the clerk’s office will remain open until 7 p.m. for advance voting.

In addition, advance voting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 31, in the first-floor meeting room in the Courthouse.

Any registered voter can vote in advance. The general election will feature local, state and national races.

Voters can also apply for an advance ballot by mail by visiting www.kssos.org or calling the clerk’s office at 785-364-2891.

All election polls in the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are also reminded to bring some form of photo identification with them to the polls that day in order to vote, as well as to any advance voting polling location.