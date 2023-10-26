Advance voting under way

Advance voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 7, general election begins today (Wednesday) at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Courthouse.

Advance voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday at the clerk’s office through noon on Monday, Nov. 6.

In addition, advance voting will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, in the first-floor meeting room in the Courthouse.

Advance voting will also be available in the meeting room after hours until 7 p.m. on both Wednesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 26, in the meeting room. Please use the south or west doors to enter the Courthouse.

Any registered voter can vote in advance. The general election will feature races for local school boards, city councils and the Meadowlark Extension District board.

Voters can also apply for an advance ballot by mail by visiting www.kssos.org or calling the clerk’s office at 785-364-2891.

Mail-in ballot applications are also available online at the secretary of state’s website at https://sos.ks.gov/forms/elections/AV1.pdf and the completed form must be returned to the clerk’s office by Oct. 31, but it is recommended that requests be made sooner than that due to possible delays with mail service.

Completed voter ballots can be returned to the clerk’s office through the mail at the voter’s expense (must be postmarked on or before Election Day), dropped off at a polling location on Election Day or returned to the clerk’s office in person on or before Election Day.

All election polls in the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are also reminded to bring some form of photo identification with them to the polls that day in order to vote, as well as to any advance voting polling location.

For more information about the election, call the clerk’s office at 364-2891.