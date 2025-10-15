Advance voting coming soon

Tuesday, Oct. 14, is the deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration information in order to participate in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 4, it has been reported.

This election will determine positions on local school boards, the Holton City Commission and local city councils.

Two special questions will also be listed on the ballot.

Jackson Heights district patrons will decide whether to support a $5,000,000 bond issue to fund new classrooms for the middle and elementary schools, as well as a covered walkway connecting the buildings.

All Jackson County voters will vote on a proposed 0.25 percent countywide retailers’ sales tax to support Holton Community Hospital services.

To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, a Kansas resident and at least 18 years of age on or before Election Day. Residents can register at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Voter registration forms are also available on the county’s website at www.jacksoncountyks.com. Click the “County Clerk/Elections” link under the “Elected Officials” header.

The online registration form must be printed, completed and either mailed or delivered to the clerk’s office to complete the registration process.

First-time registrants must provide a driver’s license number, a state ID card number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on the application.

Advance voting for the general election begins Monday, Oct. 20, at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Courthouse. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday through noon on Monday, Nov. 3.

The Jackson County Courthouse and most county departments will be closed on Monday, Oct. 13, in observance of Columbus Day.

The clerk’s office will remain open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, for advance voting.

Advance voting will also be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 1, in the first-floor meeting room (Memorial Hall) of the Courthouse.

Any registered voter can vote in advance. No special reason is required.

The clerk’s office will begin mailing advance ballots to voters who have requested them on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Voters can apply for a mail-in ballot by calling the clerk’s office at 785-364-2891 or by completing the advance ballot application available at the county website.

Completed ballots can be returned by mail (at the voter’s expense), dropped off at any polling place on Election Day or delivered in person to the clerk’s office on or before Election Day. A secure election drop box is also available on the west side of the Courthouse.

All polling places in Jackson County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are reminded to bring a valid form of photo identification with them when voting.

To preview a sample ballot for the Nov. 4 general election, visit the Kansas Secretary of State’s website at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview.