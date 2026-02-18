Accident claims two lives

A head-on crash claimed the lives of two people in northern Jackson County early Monday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At about 12:15 a.m., a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Nadine Aylesworth, 62, Whiting, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 just south of 302nd Road when it struck a 2006 Ford Fusion traveling northbound. The Ford Fusion was driven by Heather Browning, 18, Goff.

The Kansas Highway Patrol did not report any reason why Aylesworth would have been traveling the wrong direction on the two-lane highway.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the KHP. Both were wearing seat belts.

The area was temporarily closed to traffic following the crash, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Browning was a senior at Jackson Heights High School and had recently been named a candidate for winter royalty at the school.