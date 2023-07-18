98th Jackson County Fair is under way

The Northeast Kan­sas Heritage Complex is a busy place this week with the 98th-annual Jack­son County Fair under way.

Jackson County 4-H program manager Cara Robinson noted a to­tal of 2,257 4-H entries for this year’s fair, which will take place at the Heritage Complex from Mon­day, July 17 through Thursday, July 20. That number is “up a lit­tle” from last year’s fair, with more beef, bucket calf and photog­raphy entries than last year, Robinson said.

That increase will feature in the annual showcase of 4-H and open class exhibits, as well as a carnival and the annual fair parade on Wednesday, July 19, featuring Rusty and Pam Douglas as parade grand marshals.

The fair is being held a week earlier than usual this year, it was noted; in pre­vious years, it had been held dur­ing the last full week of July.

Open class exhibitors — whether they have graduated from the 4-H programs or would just like to enter their best foods, crafts or animals regardless of club affilia­tion — are still invited to register for this year’s fair, and Robinson said open class exhibits were welcomed through Monday morning, July 17.

Apart from the dog show and Jackson County Fair Rodeo, both of which have been held, and the horse show on Saturday, July 15, the bulk of fair activities will take place between Monday, July 17 and Thursday, July 20, following the fair’s “traditional schedule.”

Great Plains Amusement of Rush Springs, Okla., will be bring­ing its carnival rides and games to the fair for a fourth year, it was re­ported. The carnival will be open after 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, July 18 and running nightly through Saturday, July 22.

