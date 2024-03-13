4-H ambassadors to host Easter Egg hunt

The Jackson County 4-H ambassadors will host a community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Northeast Heritage Complex just south of Holton, it has been reported.

This is the second year the ambassadors have sponsored a community hunt, which was previously held on the Jackson County Courthouse lawn.

The ambassadors have recently reached out to area businesses seeking donations of money, candy or business vouchers to help fill more than 4,000 plastic eggs for the event.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Meadowlark Extension Office at 114 W. Fifth St. on the north side of the Holton Square. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline to donate is March 15.

Children who participate in the hunt will be divided into four age divisions – three and under, four to five, six to seven and eight to 10.

There will be one “Golden Egg” per age division, as well as additional prizes from local businesses.

The 2023-24 4-H ambassadors and junior ambassadors include Cyrus Harding (Mayetta Mustangs), Christan Kucan (Lucky Stars), Cole Kucan (Lucky Stars), Kailei Mitchell (Mayetta Mustangs), Blade Montgomery (Lucky Stars), Mary Leigh Myers (Straight Arrows), Dalton Peters (Straight Arrows), Cash Robinson (Lucky Stars), Brooke Slipke (North Jackson Jets), Kennedy Smith (Straight Arrows) and Lorna Smith (Straight Arrows).

The event will be held “rain or shine.” In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be held inside the main building and at the covered livestock building.

For additional information about the event or to donate, contact Cara Robinson, 4-H program manager, at 785-364-4125 or carar@ksu.edu.