2024 property tax statements mailed

Real estate and personal property tax statements were mailed out recently to Jackson County property owners, it was reported.

The first half of taxes are due on Friday, Dec. 20, and the second half are due May 10, 2025. Tax payments will be honored if postmarked on or before the due date.

If no payment is made by Dec. 20, then the full amount of personal property tax and half of the real estate tax becomes due with interest, according to Jackson County Treasurer Lisa Miller.

Tax payments can be mailed to the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office in the envelope included with the tax statement or they can be paid in person at the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office, which is located in Room 206 on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse. There is a processing fee if tax payments are made by debit or credit card, it was reported.

Check and cash payments can also be dropped off anytime in the secure dropbox located on the west side of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Taxes may also be paid online at www.kansas.gov/propertytax by credit card or e-Check. There is a processing fee if residents pay their taxes online through the site.

For information about your tax bill, or if you did not receive your tax bill, contact the county treasurer’s office at 785-364-3791.

Included with the tax statements was information about property tax refund programs that are available to some Kansans this year.

