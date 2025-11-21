15 properties up for sale in December tax auction

Fifteen tracts of land in Jackson County will be put up for public auction during a special delinquent tax sale set for 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 8, in the first-floor meeting room of the Jackson County Courthouse, it has been reported.

The owners of the lots for sale have been delinquent on paying their taxes for the past three straight years and have failed to pay the amount due in full by the time the special auction was set, according to Jackson County Treasurer Lisa Miller.

The public auction will be held in the first-floor meeting of the Jackson County Courthouse that day and the tracts will be sold to the highest bidder with cash in hand.

At the Jackson County Commission meeting on Monday, the commissioners, Miller and County Counselor Todd Luckman discussed also accepting certified funds or allowing buyers to the end of the business day to pay if they win a bid.

It was also discussed whether the current property owners could still pay their back taxes and fees prior to the sale in order to have their property removed from the sale or bid on their property during the sale. Luckman said he would research the issues.

When the tax sale is held, the opening bid to purchase each tract will be the amount of back taxes due, along with interest, penalties and other expenses, Miller said.

At the start of the tax sale process, Miller said that there were about 40 or 50 tracts eligible for the tax sale.

The remaining 15 tracts, representing $102,437.44 in delinquent taxes and expenses, will be sold during the tax sale.

