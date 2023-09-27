Holton Elementary School hosted a “Donuts With Grown-ups’’ event for parents, grandparents and other supportive adults of students in grades kindergarten, first and second grades from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at the school. The fun event was well-received and well-attended. The photo above shows Holton food service personnel serving up lots of doughnuts. Those food service personnel shown are, from left, Kathryn Lockhart, Erin Collins, Nick Parks and Nancy Sparks.