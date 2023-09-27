Home / News / “Donuts With Grown-ups’’
Holton Elementary School hosted a “Donuts With Grown-ups’’ event for parents, grandparents and other supportive adults of students in grades kindergarten, first and second grades from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at the school. The fun event was well-received and well-attended. The photo above shows Holton food service personnel serving up lots of doughnuts. Those food service personnel shown are, from left, Kathryn Lockhart, Erin Collins, Nick Parks and Nancy Sparks.

“Donuts With Grown-ups’’

Wed, 09/27/2023 - 14:23 holtonadmin

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

