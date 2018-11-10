Royal Valley Volleyball at Silver Lake Tournament

The Royal Valley Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team sustained its first loss of the season recently in the championship match of the eight-team Silver Lake tournament.

In the tourney championship match, the host Silver Lake team beat the Lady Panthers in three sets.

The Panthers won the first set against Silver Lake 26-24 but then were edged in the next two sets 25-21 and 25-21.

In last week’s “Week Four’’ prep volleyball team rankings for Kansas, the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association had Royal Valley ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and Silver Lake ranked seventh ahead of Marysville (ninth) and Holton (10th).

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers roared through pool play beating Rossville (25-21 and 25-11), St. Marys (23-25, 25-21 and 25-20) and Big Seven League foe Sabetha (25-13 and 25-16).

In the first round of the championship bracket, the Lady Panthers beat league foe Perry-Lecompton (25-16, 22-25 and 26-24) while Silver Lake beat Sabetha (25-13 and 25-20).

Perry-Lecompton beat Sabetha (16-25, 26-24 and 25-22) in the third place match.

Royal Valley head coach Gary Armstrong said he was proud of his team for taking second place at the tournament, but added, “Our chemistry on the court needs much improvement.’’

Here’s a complete summary of the Silver Lake tourney:

Pool Play

*Silver Lake defeated Jeff West 25-23 , 25-16.

*Royal Valley def. Rossville 25-21, 25-11.

*Perry def. Chapman 27-25, 18-25, 25-16.

*Sabetha def. St Marys 27-25, 22-25, 25-20.

*Silver Lake def Perry 25-8 , 25-15.

*Royal Valley def. St Marys 23-25, 25-21, 25-20.

*Chapman def. Jeff West 25-19, 25-18.

*Sabetha def. Rossville 22-25, 25-14, 25-19.

*Silver Lake def Chapman 25-10, 27-25.

*Royal Valley def. Sabetha 25-13. 25-16.

*Perry def. Jeff West 25-27, 25-20, 27-25.

*St Marys def. Rossville 25-21, 25-18.

Championship Bracket:

*Royal Valley def. Perry 25-16, 22-25, 26-24.

*Silver Lake def. Sabetha 25-13, 25-20.

*Perry def. Sabetha 16-25, 26-24, 25-22.

*Silver Lake def. Royal Valley 24-26, 25-21. 25-21.

Consolation Bracket:

*St Marys def. Jeff West 21-25, 25-20, 25-21.

*Chapman def. Rossville 25-18, 25-17.

*Rossville def. Jeff West 24-26, 25-18, 25-20.

*Chapman def. St Marys 25-19, 25-18.