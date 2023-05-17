Voters to decide USD 336 at-large position question

On a 6-0 vote at its meeting here Monday evening, the Holton school board voted by resolution to change the method of school board election for the district, making all the school board positions at-large and not tied to any geographic area in the school district, as is currently the case.

A plan of change setting forth in detail the present method of election and voting plan and the proposed change in the method of election have been prepared and are now on file in the office of the clerk of the board of education, it was reported. The proposed change would become effective if district voters approve it at the upcoming November election, it was reported.

On another 6-0 vote, the school board voted at its meeting to offer “credit recovery summer school” for middle school students who need it but not regular summer school this summer. Instead, staff will work to renovate, revamp and enrich the elementary summer school program for the following summer, it was noted.

For more information on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “May 10, 2023” under “E-Editions.”