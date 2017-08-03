Home / News / Slater opens Peace Lily Massage
Annie Slater has opened Peace Lily Massage just off the Square in downtown Holton. Slater is a graduate of Bellus Academy, and she offers a variety of massage techniques to tailor to her clients’ needs.

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 17:11 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

Annie Slater has opened Peace Lily Massage just off the Town Square in downtown Holton.

Located around the corner from city hall at 107 E. 5th Street, the business offers a variety of massages that Slater says she adapts for her clients.

“Massage is something I’ve always wanted to do so I decided last year to go back to school,” Slater said.

In February, Slater graduated from a six-month massage program at Bellus Academy in Manhattan.

“Every massage is tailored for each person,” she said. “I work on the emotional and the physical. Whether it’s a specific muscle that is targeted with a deep tissue massage or full body health and circulation through a Swedish massage.”

Slater offers Swedish, deep tissue, heated stone, prenatal, reflexology, Reiki, manual lymph drainage and geriatric massage.

