Run For the Fallen to travel through county

A five-month, cross-country marathon honoring American military personnel killed in the line of duty during the Global War on Terror and their families is coming through Jackson County next week, it was reported.

“America’s Run For The Fallen” will arrive in southern Jackson County on Monday, with runners passing through Hoyt and Mayetta, stopping in Mayetta for the night before heading out the next morning, passing through Holton on its way north to Nebraska.

Area residents are encouraged to cheer on the runners as they pass through the county, and Holton’s American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters will set up flags on each corner of the route as they run approximately two miles through town.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder